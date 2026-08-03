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Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs4.08 and Rs2.45 per litreErdogan discusses regional stability in call with MBSUS CENTCOM considers possible ground troop deployment in Middle East‘KING BABAR’ jersey moment grabs cricket fans’ attentionECP begins preparations for Islamabad LG pollsPakistan, Spain agree to expand bilateral cooperationWest Indies bowled out for 344 as Sajid Khan takes four wicketsTrump accuses Iranian leadership of 'double standards'ECP reminds political parties to submit financial statements by Aug 29Bilawal says federal govt’s 'countdown' has begun

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Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs4.08 and Rs2.45 per litre | SAMAA TV