The prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday.

The price of petrol has been cut by Rs4.08 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs331.95 per litre. The price of High Speed Diesel has been reduced by Rs2.45 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs389.93 per litre.

The revised prices will come into effect from 4 August 2026, the notification stated.

OGRA issued the notification for the new prices of petroleum products after the daily review of petroleum product rates.