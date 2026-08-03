The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked again after a single day's fall.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,700 on Monday, bringing the new rate to Rs428,436, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs1,457, settling at Rs367,314. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs1,335 to be sold for Rs336,716.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan sees big fall: Aug 1, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $17, reaching $4,060 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs54 to be sold for Rs6,291. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs46 to Rs5,393.