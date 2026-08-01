The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market dropped on Saturday, a day after a slight increase.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by a big Rs3,700, bringing the new rate to Rs426,736, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a drop of Rs2,907 to be sold for Rs335,381.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,000 per tola - July 31, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold fell by $37, reaching $4,043 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver dropped by Rs57 to be sold for Rs6,237. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also decreased by Rs49 to Rs5,347.