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Iran warns of wider consequences if infrastructure targetedMQM-P factions clash after party huddleSanaullah rejects rigging claims in AJK pollsPakistan selection dream for every player, says Awais ZafarPakistan hand debuts to Ubaid Shah, Awais ZafarSuicide blast near Kabal police station leaves 14 killedFlood risk rises as NDMA warns of increased river flows until Aug 4Polling agents removed after voting ends in Shahdara: IPPPPP MNA injured in firing incident in MuzaffarabadMastermind of Hangu checkpost attack killed in operation

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Suicide blast near police station in Swat’s Kabal leaves 14 killed | SAMAA TV