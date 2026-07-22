Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has voiced his support for student protesters following the alleged crackdown at Jantar Mantar, sharing an emotional video on Instagram where he expressed anger over the treatment of young demonstrators and criticised the country’s political leadership.

In the video, Shah said he felt deeply troubled by the way students were being treated and praised their courage and determination. Reflecting on his own experience as an acting teacher, he said he had learned a great deal from the students he taught and expressed his full support for their cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)

Shah urged the protesting students to remain hopeful, saying that many people stood with them. He praised the role of youth in shaping the country’s future and encouraged them to continue raising their voices.

The actor’s comments come amid rising tensions over allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET paper leak controversy, which has sparked nationwide protests. The demonstrations intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to a hospital by Delhi Police following a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Authorities said Wangchuk was shifted due to his declining health, medical advice, and in accordance with a Delhi High Court order. Protesters, however, criticised the action and continued demanding accountability over exam-related issues and reforms in the education system.

The controversy has further fueled public debate over exam transparency, student concerns, and the government’s handling of the protests.