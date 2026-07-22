The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has rejected reports claiming a 45% decline in the number of CSS candidates, describing them as factually incorrect and based on incomplete data.

In a clarification, the commission also dismissed the perception that Pakistani youth are losing interest in joining the civil service, saying the Central Superior Services (CSS) remains one of the country's most sought-after career paths.

The commission said recent news reports regarding a sharp drop in the number of CSS candidates were not based on authentic facts or verified data.

According to the FPSC, the figures used in the reports presented the 2022 statistics incorrectly, leading to a misleading impression about the level of interest in the competitive examination.

Clarification on CSS data

The FPSC explained that the reports ignored the number of candidates who appeared for the CSS screening test, resulting in an incomplete comparison.

It also pointed out that the impact of the Special CSS Examination 2023 had not been included in the published analysis, making the reported figures inaccurate.

According to the commission, 141 candidates secured positions in the civil service through the Special CSS Examination 2023.

The FPSC said these successful candidates should have been included when assessing recruitment trends, adding that excluding them created a distorted picture of the overall situation.

Civil service remains youth's dream

Rejecting the impression that young Pakistanis are losing confidence in the civil service, the FPSC said joining the bureaucracy through the CSS examination continues to be a dream for many young people across the country.

The commission maintained that public interest in the CSS examination remains strong and urged that discussions on recruitment trends be based on accurate and complete data.