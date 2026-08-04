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Shafique’s unbeaten 160 gives Pakistan 43-run lead against West IndiesPetrol price drops by Rs3.39 per litre, diesel by Rs4.07PM Shehbaz expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Aug 8 for key meetingsPolice recover key data from Mir Raza’s smartwatchBabusar road closed at Zero Point after high-level flooding: NHARabiul Awwal expected to begin on Aug 15CDF Munir says armed forces ready to assist rescue, rehabilitation effortsBabar run out for 88 as King ends hopes of long-awaited Test centuryWill petrol, diesel prices fall again?Nationwide goods transport strike announced for Aug 8

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