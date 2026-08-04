The National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesperson said that Babusar Top road has been completely closed for traffic at Zero Point following high-level flooding at Thak area.

The NHA spokesperson said passengers and tourists have been advised by the district administration to use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative route instead of Babusar road.

The NHA spokesperson added the Karakoram Highway has also been closed for all types of movement near Shing Nallah (Gunar Farm) after a goods truck overturned at the location.

Traffic has been stopped immediately at the Gunar Farm check post, and further entry of vehicles has been halted, the spokesperson added.

District administration officials and rescue teams are present at the site with heavy machinery. Work is under way to remove the damaged truck and restore the road as soon as possible.

The NHA spokesperson advised passengers to avoid unnecessary travel until the road is fully restored and follow the instructions issued by the authorities.