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Babar run out for 88 as King ends hopes of long-awaited Test centuryWill petrol, diesel prices fall again?Nationwide goods transport strike announced for Aug 810 Pakistanis handed over to FIA after attempting to reach Türkiye illegallyPublic officials required to deposit gifts in Toshakhana within 30 days3 arrested in Sadia Sohail car attack caseCentre plans tax, duty exemption for wheat importsUS has used 'virtually all' of long-range missiles on Iran: SourcesShaheen Afridi returns for Kandy Royals in LPL playoffsMortar shell attack in South Waziristan kills 3, injures 5

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Babar run out for 88 as King ends hopes of long-awaited Test century | SAMAA TV