Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam was run out for 88 during the second Test against the West Indies, ending his hopes of a long-awaited Test century.

Babar was closing in on three figures before West Indies opener Brandon King produced the run-out. The dismissal prompted discussion on social media after fans pointed to the coincidence that "KING" had denied "BABAR" a century.

Had Babar reached his hundred, it would have been his first Test century in almost four years. His previous Test century came against New Zealand in 2022.

The dismissal came a day after a photograph of Babar and Brandon King became widely shared on social media.

In the photograph, both players were standing together at the crease. King's shirt carried the name "KING", while Babar's shirt carried the name "BABAR".

The two names appeared together in one frame as "KING BABAR", attracting attention from cricket supporters online.

The coincidence gained more interest when Brandon King's quick throw ran out Babar on 88, ending his innings and extending the wait for another Test century.