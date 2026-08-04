Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has returned for Kandy Royals in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) playoffs.

Moreover, Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah and swashbuckling batter Hassan Nawaz have also joined the Royals in the ongoing edition of the LPL.

It is pertinent to note that Colombo will host the playoffs of the Sri Lankan domestic marquee tournament from August 5.

Earlier on August 2, it was reported that the Pakistan fast bowler had withdrawn from the LPL due to personal reasons.

The Royals had confirmed that the left-arm pacer will no longer be part of their squad after informing the franchise and tournament organisers of his unavailability.