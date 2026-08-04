The federal government has prepared the Toshakhana rules, making it compulsory for all public officials to deposit every gift received in the Toshakhana within 30 days.

Sources in the Cabinet Division said the cabinet committee had approved the proposed rules as part of the legislative process. The rules will take effect after final approval by the federal cabinet and the publication of an official gazette notification.

Under the new rules, any public official who fails to deposit a gift within the prescribed period will face a heavy fine. Sources said the penalty could reach up to five times the market value of the gift. The government employees who violate the rules will also face departmental action in addition to the fine.

The rules also set out the procedure for depositing gifts and for their disposal through open auction. All gifts held in the Toshakhana will be sold through public auction.

Anyone receiving a salary, allowance or other benefits from the government will not be entitled to obtain gifts from the Toshakhana.

Money raised through the auction of gifts will be spent on primary education for girls in underdeveloped areas.

The rules apply to all public office-holders and private members accompanying official government delegations. They have been prepared under the Toshakhana Management and Regulation Act 2024.

The government took more than two years to prepare the rules after the approval of the Act. Final implementation is subject to approval by the federal cabinet.