—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
Nationwide goods transport strike announced for Aug 810 Pakistanis handed over to FIA after attempting to reach Türkiye illegallyPublic officials required to deposit gifts in Toshakhana within 30 days3 arrested in Sadia Sohail car attack caseCentre plans tax, duty exemption for wheat importsUS has used 'virtually all' of long-range missiles on Iran: SourcesShaheen Afridi returns for Kandy Royals in LPL playoffsMortar shell attack in South Waziristan kills 3, injures 5Abdul Aleem Khan unveils ambitious highway expansion plansPakistan, Iran reaffirm $10bn trade target, push for early FTA

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

Public officials required to deposit gifts in Toshakhana within 30 days | SAMAA TV