The deported Pakistanis are facing cases under human smuggling and passport laws after the Turkish authorities returned them to Pakistan.

10 Pakistanis have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after attempting to reach Türkiye illegally.

The FIA sources said the deported Pakistanis had no legal travel record showing that they had entered Türkiye.

The investigation found that the individuals paid agents between Rs200,000 and Rs1.2 million for illegal travel arrangements.

According to FIA sources, all ten people reached Türkiye illegally through the Taftan border route.

The Turkish authorities arrested the Pakistani nationals at different times before deporting them to Pakistan.

Moreover, the FIA sources said cases would be registered against the deported individuals under human smuggling and the Passport Act.