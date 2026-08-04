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Mortar shell attack in South Waziristan kills 3, injures 5Abdul Aleem Khan unveils ambitious highway expansion plansPakistan, Iran reaffirm $10bn trade target, push for early FTAIran president says Tehran seeks no escalation in regional tensionsBangladesh seeks India's stance on planned Hasina speechStatus of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in HormuzPetrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs4.08 and Rs2.45 per litreErdogan discusses regional stability in call with MBSUS CENTCOM considers possible ground troop deployment in Middle East‘KING BABAR’ jersey moment grabs cricket fans’ attention

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South Waziristan mortar attack kills 3, injures 5 | SAMAA TV