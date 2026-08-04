A mortar shell attack on a nomads’ tent in South Waziristan Upper left three people dead and five others injured, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The casualties included women and a girl, while the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, a mortar shell struck a tent belonging to nomads in South Waziristan Upper, causing a deadly explosion. The attack resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to five others.

Police said two women and a girl were among those killed in the incident. The victims were inside the tent when the mortar shell hit, causing severe damage and casualties.

Children, women and men among injured

Authorities confirmed that children, women and men were among the injured in the explosion. Rescue efforts were carried out following the attack, and the wounded were moved to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Police officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mortar shell attack in South Waziristan Upper.

Meanwhile, intelligence-based operations by security forces are ongoing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security sources said that an operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat, where they destroyed several terrorist hideouts.

Several militants were killed during the operation, while a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment was recovered from their possession, according to security sources. Reports also indicate that several terrorists were injured during the operation.

Security sources emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety of the local population during these operations.

The sources added that operations will continue until lasting peace is established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and terrorism is completely eliminated.