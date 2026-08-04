The police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on the car of former MPA Sadia Sohail.

Garden Town police said the incident took place two days ago on Main Boulevard in front of Barkat Market.

The police said the suspects were travelling in the wrong direction by violating the one-way traffic rule.

According to police, the suspects became angry after the car passed close to their motorcycle. The police said the suspects then attacked the vehicle with helmets and stones.

The attack smashed the car's windows and damaged the vehicle, police said. Police identified the arrested suspects as Daniyal, Jalal and Sultan.

The police said the three suspects have been handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.

The police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on former MPA Sadia Sohail's car in Lahore.