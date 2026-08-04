The All Pakistan Goods Transport Association (APGTA) has announced a nationwide strike on August 8 (Saturday) and demanded the resignation of Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Addressing a news conference alongside other leaders of the transporters' association, APGTA President Muhammad Awais Chaudhry asked the federal government to withdraw its decision to announce petroleum product prices on a daily basis.

Chaudhry has asked the government to ensure the immediate and easy issuance of heavy transport vehicle (HTV) licences.

He said that the daily changes in diesel prices mean fuel costs and freight charges change before transporters can complete deliveries.

Chaudhry said transporters would park their vehicles at their homes if their demands were not met.

Govt asked to keep petroleum prices stable for fortnight

He also called on the government to keep petroleum prices unchanged for either 15 days or one month.

The chairman of the transporters' association said a nationwide strike would disrupt the supply of medicines, oxygen, vegetables, fruit and other essential goods.