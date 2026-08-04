The petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall again tonight, the sources divulged on Tuesday.

The sources said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has completed its working on the proposed new fuel prices.

The proposal recommends a cut of Rs3.39 per litre in the price of petrol. If approved, the new petrol price is expected to be Rs328.56 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel is also expected to fall by Rs4.07 per litre. If approved, the new diesel price is likely to be Rs385.86 per litre.

Sources said Ogra has completed the working for the price revision. However, the final announcement will be made after government approval and the issuance of an official notification.