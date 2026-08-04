A shortage of funds has pushed the completion timelines of several major water projects in Pakistan far into the future, with some schemes now projected to take centuries to complete.

Government documents reveal that projects including Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam may not be completed within the lifetime of the current generation.

According to government documents, financial constraints have significantly slowed progress on several important water and hydropower projects. Some projects are now expected to be completed after hundreds of years, raising concerns over long-term water management and development planning.

The documents show that the Kachhi Canal project is estimated to be completed in 2138, while the Naulong Dam is expected to reach completion by 2148.

Chashma Right Bank Canal may take nearly 1,900 years

The Chashma Right Bank Canal project faces one of the longest projected completion periods. Government estimates suggest the project could be completed in 3917, requiring approximately 1,891 years for completion.

Similarly, the Flood Protection Plan is projected to be completed by 2998, meaning the project would take around 972 years to finish.

The documents also highlighted delays in major energy and water initiatives. The Dasu Hydropower Project is estimated to be completed in 2091, while the Diamer Bhasha Dam is projected for completion in 2072.

The K-4 Greater Water Supply Project, however, has a comparatively shorter timeline and is expected to be completed in 2036.

Mohmand Dam completion target set for 2040

The Mohmand Dam project is expected to be completed by 2040, with an estimated cost of more than Rs337 billion.

The prolonged delays in these projects highlight the challenges faced by Pakistan’s water sector, where funding shortages continue to affect the pace of development of critical infrastructure.