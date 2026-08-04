The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first day of Rabiul Awwal 1448 Hijri is likely to fall on Saturday, August 15.

The PMD’s astronomical prediction stated that the Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent is unlikely to be visible on the evening of August 13. The PMD maintained that, based on astronomical calculations, 12 Rabiul Awwal is expected to fall on Wednesday, August 26.

It added that most parts of the country are expected to experience partly cloudy weather on the evening of August 13.

In Karachi, the moonset time is expected at 7:40pm. The age of the crescent and other astronomical factors make moon sighting unlikely on August 13.

The final announcement regarding the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the sighting of the crescent will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.