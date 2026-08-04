Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on August 8, where he will hold important meetings with the Saudi leadership.

The discussions will focus on bilateral relations, investment, mutual cooperation and regional and global affairs. Both sides are expected to review matters of mutual interest during the visit.

The sources said on Tuesday that all preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia have been completed.

The visit is expected to include high-level meetings between PM Shehbaz and the Saudi leaders. Important progress in Pakistan-Saudi relations is also expected during the discussions.

The talks will cover ways to strengthen cooperation, promote investment and discuss key regional and international developments.