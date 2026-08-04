Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are ready to assist in relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the field marshal visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters, where he received a briefing on national preparedness and emergency response during the monsoon season.

The chairman of the NDMA briefed him at the National Emergencies Operation Centre on "Disaster Lens 2026".

The field marshal reviewed the system for monitoring the monsoon situation and various natural hazards.

He praised the NDMA for its professionalism and efforts in disaster management.

Field Marshal Munir stressed the need to protect infrastructure, strengthen coordination and ensure a swift emergency response.