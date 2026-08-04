Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will observe Kashmir Exploitation Day today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

A one-minute silence will be observed at 9am across the country. Sirens will be sounded and traffic will remain stopped for one minute during the observance.

The day is being observed on the completion of seven years since India revoked the special constitutional status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019.

On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, people across Pakistan will observe a one-minute silence at 9am to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Sirens will be sounded during the silence, while traffic will also be halted for one minute.

Rallies, walks, seminars, conferences, prayer gatherings and photo exhibitions will be held in federal and provincial capitals, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and other cities.

Essay writing and speech competitions will also be arranged to highlight the struggle of the Kashmiri people. National and Kashmiri flags will be raised on government buildings.

Pakistan’s embassies abroad will hold special events to draw international attention towards the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Armed forces reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiri people, says ISPR

The Pakistan Armed Forces have reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Exploitation Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Field Marshal Asim Munir and the Services Chiefs expressed support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the right to self-determination.

The ISPR said the armed forces would continue to support the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people.

It said the military siege and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir remained a matter of concern.

The ISPR stated that India’s efforts to bring demographic changes in occupied Kashmir posed a threat to regional peace.

It said lasting peace in South Asia depended on a fair resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The ISPR added that the solution to the dispute should be based on the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and United Nations resolutions.

The people of Pakistan and the armed forces would continue to stand alongside Kashmiris, the ISPR said.

The armed forces also paid tribute to the martyrs of occupied Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people at every level.