Abdullah Shafique produced a determined unbeaten 160-run innings as Pakistan reached 387 in their first innings, securing a lead of 43 runs over West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Tuesday.

Shafique faced 323 balls and struck 15 fours and three sixes during his lengthy stay at the crease. His composed batting helped Pakistan recover and build a strong position after the early loss of wickets.

Babar Azam contributed 88 runs before he was run out, while Azan Awais made 55 in Pakistan’s reply. Sajid Khan added a useful 30 runs to support the Shafique’s effort.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican was the leading bowler for the home side, taking six wickets for 112 runs in 45.6 overs. Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph claimed one and two wickets respectively.

Pakistan lost their final three wickets without adding a run as Warrican completed his six-wicket haul, but Shafique remained unbeaten to guide his side to a first-innings advantage.

Earlier, West Indies were dismissed for 344 in their first innings. Justin Greaves top-scored with 73 runs, while captain Roston Chase made 70. Pakistan’s Sajid Khan took four wickets, with Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah and Ali Usman taking two wickets each.

The second Test is part of the Pakistan tour of West Indies and the ICC World Test Championship 2026.