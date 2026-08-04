The Balochistan Education Department has abolished the weekly Saturday holiday in all government schools across the province.

Under the new policy, Sunday will now be the only weekly holiday for students and staff.

The Balochistan Education Department issued an official notification announcing the end of the weekly Saturday holiday in all government schools.

According to the notification, the revised schedule applies to government educational institutions throughout the province.

Schools open six days a week

Under the new policy, government schools in Balochistan will remain open from Monday to Saturday. The notification states that schools will now observe only one weekly holiday, which will be on Sundays.

The latest decision changes the weekly academic schedule for all government schools in Balochistan, requiring institutions to operate six days a week.

Education authorities issued the notification to formally implement the revised weekly holiday schedule across the province.