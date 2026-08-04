The police have recovered important data from Mir Raza Ali’s smartwatch during the investigation into the murder case.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has unlocked Mir Raza Ali’s smartwatch and obtained key information from the device. Sources said the recovered data includes details of financial transactions and other important information.

The police had earlier taken possession of Mir Raza’s mobile phone and smartwatch for investigation. The data from both the smartwatch and phone had been deleted, but the recovered evidence is considered important for the case.

The iPhone and Apple Watch received from Mir Raza were sent to a specialised centre for technical examination. The technical team has so far been unable to crack the iPhone’s passcode.

Officials said the information recovered from the Apple Watch could help in resolving the case. A press conference by police officials is expected within the next 48 hours.