Pakistani comedian and television host Tabish Hashmi is facing widespread criticism after his emotional farewell from 'Hasna Mana Hai' was revealed to be a publicity stunt to promote the show's renewal.

While many fans welcomed the announcement that Hashmi would remain with the show, the marketing strategy has triggered heated debate over whether emotional narratives should be used to attract viewers.

Initial reports, along with an emotional goodbye message shared by Tabish Hashmi, led viewers to believe that he was permanently stepping down as the host of 'Hasna Mana Hai'.

The announcement fueled speculation online, with many wondering whether his sudden departure was linked to his recent controversial public statements.

However, the mystery was later cleared up when it emerged that the farewell was part of a carefully planned promotional campaign marking the show's renewal.

Also Read: Tabish Hashmi quits national TV after nearly five years

Geo TV subsequently confirmed that Hashmi will continue hosting 'Hasna Mana Hai', putting an end to speculation about his future on the program.

Social media users criticise marketing strategy

Although loyal fans celebrated Hashmi's return, many social media users reacted negatively to the publicity stunt.

Critics accused both the comedian and the television network of emotionally manipulating viewers and using unethical marketing tactics to generate attention for the show.

Many users argued that emotional farewells and serious topics should not be used simply to increase ratings or create online buzz.

One of the strongest criticisms centered on the campaign's use of the sensitive Kashmir issue.

Several social media users accused Tabish Hashmi of turning the topic into a promotional tool for the rebranded show, describing the approach as a "low blow."

Others argued that staging a fake departure made the surrounding controversy appear scripted and ultimately portrayed the television network in a favorable light.

Supporters defend promotional approach

Not everyone viewed the campaign negatively.

Supporters of Hashmi argued that suspense, surprise announcements, and dramatic storytelling are common marketing techniques in the entertainment industry.

They maintained that such promotional strategies are often used to keep audiences engaged and maintain public interest in television shows.

The latest episode adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding the comedian and television personality.

Known for his signature style of unscripted humor, celebrity roasting, and social commentary, Hashmi has frequently divided public opinion over where the boundary lies between bold comedy and responsible entertainment.

With 'Hasna Mana Hai' set to continue under his hosting, the incident highlights how controversy continues to be closely associated with Tabish Hashmi's public image and entertainment brand.