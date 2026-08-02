Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has delighted fans by sharing the first public photos of her daughter, Sophia Hussain, in an adorable sibling photoshoot featuring her son, Kabir.

The actress posted a series of heartwarming images on Instagram showing the siblings dressed in matching white outfits. The photos quickly gained attention from fans and fellow celebrities, with many commenting on Sophia's resemblance to her mother.

Iqra and her husband, Yasir Hussain, welcomed their daughter earlier this year. Announcing her birth on Instagram in January, the actress wrote that Allah had blessed their family with "the most beautiful gift" as they welcomed a baby girl.



While Iqra had previously chosen not to reveal Sophia's face publicly, the latest photoshoot marks the first time fans have seen the couple's daughter.

The family is already parents to their son, Kabir Hussain, and the newly shared sibling portraits have been widely praised on social media for their simplicity and warmth.