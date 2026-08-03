A rare Shera print goat bred in Rajanpur has been sold for Rs1.8 million, drawing widespread attention after its photographs went viral on social media.

The sale turned into a festive event as hundreds of people accompanied the buyer to witness the unique purchase.

A rare-breed Shera print goat was sold for Rs1.8 million in Rajanpur, making headlines for its distinctive appearance and high price.

The goat's owner, Ali Zahid, said the animal belongs to the Shera print breed of Rajanpur and is the only goat of its kind with this unique colour pattern, making it exceptionally rare.

Social media popularity sparks buyer interest

According to Ali Zahid, the goat gained massive attention after its photographs went viral on social media.

He said people from different areas immediately began contacting him with offers to purchase the animal. Eventually, the deal was finalised for Rs1.8 million with a buyer identified as Arshad Dareshak.

The sale became a celebration as a convoy of more than 300 people travelled from Fazilpur to Rajanpur along with the buyer to receive the prized goat.

The visitors were welcomed with the beat of drums, while currency notes and flower petals were showered during the reception, creating a festive atmosphere.

The excitement continued after the purchase, with admirers gathering around the rare Shera print goat to take photographs.

Many fans also congratulated the buyer and celebrated the acquisition of what is being described as a one-of-a-kind Rajanpur-bred goat.