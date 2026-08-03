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US military 'locked and loaded' despite Iran talks: HegsethTrump announces fresh US-Iran talksSwat suicide blast death toll rises to 17; two more policemen martyredRonaldo’s wedding date revealedUS claims 35 commercial ships diverted during Iran naval blockadeIran warns of wider consequences if infrastructure targetedMQM-P factions clash after party huddleSanaullah rejects rigging claims in AJK pollsPakistan selection dream for every player, says Awais ZafarPakistan hand debuts to Ubaid Shah, Awais Zafar

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