A 24-year-old woman in China has suffered severe facial changes after undergoing cosmetic surgery to correct a minor jaw issue, with alleged medical negligence reported during the procedure.

According to local media reports, the woman visited Wuhan University Dental Hospital for correction of a slight 2mm jaw protrusion. However, during the surgery, her jaw was allegedly pushed 13mm further outwards.

Reports stated that the error significantly changed the structure of her face, after which the woman raised serious concerns over the hospital’s alleged negligence.

The reports added that a metal needle used during the procedure damaged the root of one of her teeth. She also faced difficulty breathing through her nose after her nasal bone became bent.

The woman spent more than US$55,000 on the surgery. Experts said further procedures to restore her face and jaw could take at least five years and cost more than US$200,000.