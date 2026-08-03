A man in the US state of North Carolina won a $1 million lottery prize after buying a ticket because of his personal connection with the number 7.

The international media reports said that North Carolina resident Tomas Munoz, from the town of Biscoe, bought a $10 ‘Triple Red 777 Jackpot’ scratch-off ticket from a local shop as he considered 7 his lucky number.

Munoz said that he had a 'special connection' with the number 7 because he was born on 7 July 1977.

He scratched the ticket soon after buying it and found that he had won a $1 million lottery prize. Munoz was extremely happy and excited while terming the moment of his win.