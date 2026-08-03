A family in India's Madhya Pradesh has welcomed its first daughter after 52 years, bringing scenes of joy that have spread widely on social media.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place in the city of Indore, where the family celebrated the arrival of a baby girl for the first time in more than half a century.

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The birth of the child marked a memorable moment after a long wait. Family members and relatives embraced one another to offer their congratulations, while several were moved to tears.

A video shared on social media shows relatives giving the newborn a warm welcome and celebrating the occasion with great happiness.