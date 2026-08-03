American cricketer Bodogam Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of multiple corruption-related offences.

The lengthy suspension follows findings that allegations of match-fixing and obstruction of an anti-corruption investigation during the Abu Dhabi T10 League were proven.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Akhilesh Reddy guilty on three counts under the ICC's anti-corruption regulations.

According to the ICC, the charges included match-fixing-related offences as well as obstructing the anti-corruption investigation connected to the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The tribunal's decision resulted in an eight-year ban from all forms of cricket.

Eight-year ban effective from Nov 2025

The ICC confirmed that Akhilesh Reddy's suspension will come into effect from November 21, 2025.

During the period of ineligibility, the American cricketer will be barred from participating in any cricket activities governed by the ICC and its member boards.

Bodogam Akhilesh Reddy has represented the United States at the international level.

The right-handed cricketer has played four T20 International matches for the USA.

The ICC's decision marks a major setback for the player, whose international career has now been overshadowed by the corruption case.

ICC continues anti-corruption crackdown

The latest ruling highlights the ICC's continued efforts to protect the integrity of the game through strict enforcement of its anti-corruption code.

The tribunal's decision sends a strong message that match-fixing and any attempt to obstruct investigations will result in severe disciplinary action.