Five people were killed and three injured after ​a loess collapse buried ‌a house in a village in northern China's Shanxi province, state-owned ​Xinhua News Agency said ​on Saturday.

All eight people ⁠trapped in the collapse in ​Haoyi village, Hongtong county, have ​been found, the county's emergency management bureau said. Five showed no signs ​of life, while three ​were taken to hospital and were in ‌stable ⁠condition.

The collapse occurred at 6:49pm on Friday, burying a residential property, authorities ​said.

Local ​officials ⁠deployed more than 550 rescue personnel, including police, ​firefighters and medical staff.

​More ⁠than 130 pieces of equipment, including loaders, cranes, drones and ⁠life-detection ​devices, were used ​in the operation.