The American space agency NASA has released a highly detailed and remarkable video of Mars, the red planet of the solar system.

Several of the scientific missions from Earth have already been sent to Mars to carry out different types of research. NASA recently sent its Psyche spacecraft towards the asteroid belt in the solar system. During its journey, the spacecraft passed close to Mars in May 2026 to use the planet’s gravity for assistance.

As the Psyche spacecraft passed near Mars, it captured several images of the red planet. The NASA has now shared a stunning time-lapse video of Mars on social media.

The video combines images taken by the Psyche spacecraft in a detailed and visually striking sequence. At the beginning of the video released by NASA, Mars appears like a new moon before showing a detailed view of its surface and icy southern polar region.

Moreover, the scientists said the imaging instrument on the Psyche spacecraft has performed extremely well and captured views of the red planet that had never been seen before.