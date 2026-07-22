South Korean prosecutors have requested a one-year prison sentence for the owner of a Michelin-starred restaurant accused of illegally serving ants as a garnish in desserts.

According to local media reports, prosecutors also asked the court to impose a 20 million won ($13,510) fine on the restaurant.

Under South Korean law, ants are not among the approved insect species permitted for human consumption. The country's approved edible insects include grasshoppers, locusts and certain cricket species.

Authorities launched an investigation after food safety officials found online reviews showing dishes topped with ants.

Investigators estimate that the restaurant used around 49,000 ants, imported from the United States and Thailand, in various menu items over a four-year period.

The owner admitted serving ants but argued they were used only as an optional garnish for sorbets in a small part of the restaurant's 15-course tasting menu.

The restaurateur told the court that diners were informed they could choose alternative toppings, such as fermented vinegar or edible flowers, instead of ants.

Health authorities also alleged that laboratory testing found the imported ants contained up to 55 times more heavy metals than insects approved for human consumption.

In his defence, the owner argued that restaurants in countries including Australia, Denmark and the United Kingdom also use ants in culinary dishes.

Court documents did not identify the restaurant or its owner. South Korea currently has 10 two-Michelin-star restaurants, all located in Seoul.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on September 2.