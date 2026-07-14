A day of family fun turned into heartbreak in Lahore after young Rahmeen Fatima drowned at a popular water park. Police have arrested three officials of the park as investigators probe allegations of negligence that led to the child's death.

The tragic incident took place at Waterland Park in Batapur, Lahore, where Rahmeen Fatima had gone with her parents to enjoy a day at the water park.

According to police, the park administration had opened the drainage system to release water from one of the pools. During this time, the young girl jumped into the pool and became trapped inside the drainage pipe after being pulled toward the open drain.

She was rescued from the drainage pipe before emergency teams arrived and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

While some official police statements identified the victim as nine-year-old Rahmeen Fatima, her family described her as 10 years old.

Parents accuse park administration of negligence

Rahmeen's parents alleged that the tragedy was caused by the negligence of the water park administration.

According to the grieving family, instead of launching an immediate search after Rahmeen went missing, park officials allegedly attempted to conceal the incident. They claimed the administration repeatedly suggested that someone might have kidnapped the child, while the reality was that she had become trapped in the drainage system.

The family said Rahmeen was their only daughter, adding that negligence had robbed them of their greatest happiness.

Following the incident, police registered a case at Batapur Police Station on the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to the spokesperson for Lahore DIG (operations), three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Those taken into custody include the park manager, security in-charge, and CCTV in-charge.

Police have collected evidence from the scene, and investigators are examining all aspects of the incident to determine individual responsibility.

Open drain without safety net

The DIG spokesperson said preliminary findings indicate that the accident occurred because the main drainage opening in the pool did not have a protective safety net.

Officials stated that Rahmeen became trapped in the drainage pipe after falling into the open drain, resulting in the fatal accident. The investigation is continuing to determine the extent of negligence and identify everyone responsible.

Authorities promise strict legal action

Police have assured the victim's family that no one found responsible for negligence will be treated leniently.

The DIG spokesperson said those responsible for the child's death would be punished in accordance with the law and that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure justice for Rahmeen Fatima's family.

The tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns about safety standards and emergency preparedness at recreational facilities across Pakistan.