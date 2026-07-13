In a horrific case from Fort Abbas, a young shepherd was allegedly poisoned, gang-raped by 11 individuals, and subjected to extreme torture before being robbed.

The victim’s father later died of shock upon learning the full extent of the brutality. The boy remains in critical condition in hospital.

According to the FIR filed at Maroot Police Station, the victim, referred to as M from Syed Imam Shah village, earned his living by herding sheep and goats. A few days ago, he traveled toward Cholistan with a group of fellow shepherds to graze the animals.

On Saturday, 11 individuals allegedly drugged him with a toxic substance, gang-raped him, and poured chilli and acid into his body. They fled after stealing 40 of his sheep.

Victim’s critical health condition

Health sources report that the boy’s kidneys failed due to the toxic drink and the severe torture inflicted during the assault. He was initially treated locally and later shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in critical condition, where he continues to receive treatment.

Father’s death

The victim’s father could not bear the news of the extreme cruelty and oppression inflicted on his son. He died of shock following the incident, leaving the family devastated. The boy’s brother filed the complaint with police.

Authorities have registered a case against the 11 named suspects. Five individuals have been arrested so far, while a search is underway for the remaining accused. Police are actively investigating the matter.