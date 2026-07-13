Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that empowering women is fundamental to Pakistan's progress, stressing that equal opportunities for women are essential for sustainable national development.

Addressing the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz welcomed delegates from member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and said it was an honour for Pakistan to host the conference.

She said women's empowerment was not only about advancing one section of society but about strengthening the country's overall social and economic development.

"Empowering women is essential for the progress and prosperity of the nation," she said.

Highlighting Islamic principles, the Punjab chief minister said Islam grants women dignity, rights and legal recognition, adding that Pakistan remains committed to promoting equality and inclusion.

Maryam Nawaz said the government is investing in women's education, entrepreneurship and financial independence through a range of initiatives.

She noted that scholarships and laptops are being distributed to female students, while women are also being equipped with digital and IT skills to help them participate in the country's growing technology sector.

The chief minister also highlighted government welfare programmes, including the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing scheme and the proposed Apna Rozgar Programme, saying these initiatives aim to expand economic opportunities and improve financial independence for women.

She reaffirmed that creating a safe environment and ensuring equal opportunities for women remain among the government's top priorities.

Paying tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz described her as the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country and praised her contribution to women's political and social empowerment.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar, while inaugurating the conference, said Pakistan was honoured to host the ministerial meeting.

He said women's economic and political empowerment is indispensable for sustainable development and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting equal opportunities while leading the OIC chairmanship through consensus and cooperation.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also addressed the conference, saying the government is taking practical measures to improve women's economic participation and enhance their quality of life.