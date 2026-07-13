Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to formulate a joint action plan to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on investment, power infrastructure and digital transformation.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari and the Saudi Energy Working Group in Riyadh.

According to officials, both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in the power sector and develop a comprehensive roadmap to advance energy cooperation.

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation briefed Saudi officials on ongoing reforms in Pakistan's power sector, investment opportunities and the country's transition towards smart and advanced metering infrastructure.

The delegation also highlighted opportunities for expanding Pakistan's national transmission grid and investing in modern energy infrastructure.

Awais Leghari said the government's efforts to digitise the electricity distribution system would help reduce transmission losses, improve operational efficiency and create a more reliable power network.

He also assured Saudi investors of the government's full support and facilitation, saying Pakistan is committed to providing a business-friendly environment for private sector participation and foreign investment.

The energy minister invited members of the Saudi Energy Working Group to visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and strengthen institutional cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to expanding collaboration in energy, power transmission, digitalisation and smart utility technologies.