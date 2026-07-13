Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran has always been the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and will continue to protect the strategic waterway, responding to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a renewed naval blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote that Iran has safeguarded the strait throughout its history.

"Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait and will remain so forever," he said.

Referring to Trump's proposal to charge commercial vessels using the waterway, Araghchi added that countries providing safe passage should be compensated.

"President Trump is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service," he wrote.





However, he suggested the proposed 20% charge announced by Trump was excessive, adding: "20% is, of course, too much. We will be fair."

Earlier, Trump announced that the United States would reinstate a naval blockade on Iran, saying the move would take effect immediately.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the US would become the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and that commercial vessels using the route would be required to pay a 20% fee on cargo to cover the cost of maritime security.

He also said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open under US protection.

Meanwhile, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) announced that enforcement of the blockade will begin at 20:00 GMT on July 14.

According to the statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) will enforce the blockade across Iranian ports and coastal areas along the country's southern coastline.

The JMIC said neutral vessels heading to or from non-Iranian destinations through the Strait of Hormuz would still be allowed to transit, while humanitarian shipments would be permitted following inspections.

It warned that vessels attempting to help Iran bypass the blockade through ship-to-ship transfers could be boarded, and non-compliant ships could face enforcement measures, including the use of force.