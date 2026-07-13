Preparations are underway for a reshuffle and possible expansion of the federal cabinet, with changes expected in several key ministries, according to sources.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has intensified consultations with the leadership of coalition parties as the government considers increasing their representation in the federal cabinet.

Under the proposed changes, some federal ministers are likely to be replaced, while the portfolios of several others may be reassigned.

According to sources, the cabinet expansion is also expected to bring in new faces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen regional representation.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are also expected to receive greater representation in the federal cabinet as part of the coalition adjustment.

Sources said consultations are in their final stages, and a decision on the reshuffle is expected within the next few days.

The changes will be formally announced after receiving the prime minister's final approval.