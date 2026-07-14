Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked speculation that they have welcomed a new furry member to their family after the NFL star was photographed with a fluffy white dog following the couple's reported wedding.

Kelce, 36, was spotted arriving in Florida on Sunday after disembarking from what was reported to be Swift's private jet, accompanied by a small white dog.

Photos shared by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end walking down the aircraft stairs while the dog followed closely behind.

For the outing, Kelce wore a white long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, a red baseball cap and trainers.

Swift did not appear in the published photographs, prompting speculation over whether she was travelling separately.





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The images have fueled online rumours that the couple recently adopted the dog, although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports.

Fans also pointed to previously leaked wedding photographs that appeared to show the newlyweds posing with a similar white dog, leading many to believe it is the same pet.

Some social media users further claimed the dog resembled one previously seen leaving Swift's vehicle.

The latest speculation comes just days after Swift and Kelce reportedly made their first public appearance as a married couple while attending the wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in California.

Swift and Kelce have not publicly commented on the pet rumours.