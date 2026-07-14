Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has expressed confidence in his son Yash Ahuja, saying he hopes the newcomer surpasses his own achievements as he prepares to make his acting debut in the upcoming film Roopa.

Speaking at the film's press conference, Govinda praised Yash's abilities and said he was excited to see him begin his journey in Bollywood.

"I really hope he succeeds more than I have," Govinda said.

"I've seen his work, and honestly, he's exceptionally talented. Technically, he's on another level. Whether it's acting, dancing, action or his overall personality, he has so much to offer."

The veteran actor added that he genuinely hopes Yash goes on to achieve even greater success than he did during his decades-long career.

Govinda said watching his son establish himself as a leading actor would be one of his greatest joys.

Yash Ahuja is set to make his Bollywood debut with Roopa, a female-led film produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

The film will also feature Sunita Ahuja, Yash's mother and Govinda's wife, in a prominent role.

Roopa is scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2026.

Govinda, one of Bollywood's biggest stars during the 1990s and early 2000s, is known for blockbuster films including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Jodi No. 1.