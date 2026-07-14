Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Assembly member Hina Parvez Butt has criticised popular YouTuber and family vlogger Rajab Butt and his mother over a viral prank video, saying such "dramatic content" has become the family's source of income.

Rajab Butt is among Pakistan's most-followed digital creators, with nearly 9 million YouTube subscribers and more than 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The criticism came after a short clip from one of Rajab Butt's vlogs went viral on social media. In the video, Rajab's mother appears to faint during a prank before smiling and revealing that the scene was part of a planned joke.

Sharing the clip on X, Hina Parvez Butt alleged that such staged videos generate financial benefits for the family.

"These dramas are how they earn money," she wrote, adding that children as young as eight years old watch such content.







The PML-N lawmaker further claimed that the family had not played a positive role in society and expressed concern over the influence of such videos on young viewers.

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported her criticism and suggested ignoring or blocking such content, others called for stricter action against channels producing similar videos. Some users, however, defended the family's content, arguing that viewers are free to choose what they watch.

This is not the first time Hina Parvez Butt has criticised Rajab Butt. She has previously accused the YouTuber of producing content that she believes is harmful to children's upbringing and social values.