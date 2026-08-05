The investigation into the alleged rape of a mentally disabled girl at Lahore's Ghaziabad Police Station has come under intense scrutiny after questions emerged over the contents of the FIR and the initial police response to the family's search for the victim.

As the investigation progresses, police have launched multiple inquiries, while the victim's family continues to demand a transparent investigation and justice.

The case has sparked fresh concerns about policing standards after allegations surfaced that important facts were omitted from the FIR registered against the suspect assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

According to police sources, investigators are reviewing the case from multiple angles, while further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The prosecutor general of Punjab has also declared the matter a high-profile case, highlighting its significance.

Police initially denied girl's presence

According to police sources, investigators have recorded a detailed statement from the victim's father.

The father told investigators that he searched for his daughter at Darul Aman, Harbanspura Police Station and Ghaziabad Police Station before locating her.

The victim's mother alleged that a local resident informed the family that a police officer had taken the girl away on a motorcycle after stopping her.

She further claimed that when the family first reached Ghaziabad Police Station, police personnel denied that either the girl or the suspect officer was present.

"We were told there was no girl here. After making four rounds, we called Rescue 15. Then the police brought the suspect, and my daughter identified him. We only want justice," the mother said.

According to the family, police took action only after the emergency helpline was contacted, after which the suspect ASI was produced and identified by the victim.

Questions over FIR contents

Police sources said several important facts were allegedly not included in the FIR registered against the suspect officer.

According to the sources, the place where the alleged incident occurred was not clearly mentioned in the case record, and the alleged conversation between the suspect ASI and the sentry posted at the police station gate was also omitted.

Sources further claimed that although the suspect allegedly brought the girl to Ghaziabad Police Station as a suspect, this aspect was not fully reflected in the FIR.

Investigators also noted that the girl allegedly remained inside the police station for six to eight hours, but provisions relating to unlawful or disproportionate detention were not included in the case.

Gender Crime Cell records victim's statement

As part of the ongoing investigation, Lahore Police's Gender Crime Cell took the victim into protective custody.

A female police officer recorded the girl's detailed statement before she was taken for a medical examination and further investigation.

Police said the victim was transported from her home in a police vehicle by a female investigating officer.

Officials added that the investigation is continuing from every possible angle, including events inside the police station, and other members of the victim's family will also be questioned.

Police officials say the case is being investigated comprehensively and that action will be taken strictly according to the law.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations regarding omissions in the FIR but maintain that the investigation remains ongoing.

Family demands transparent investigation

The victim's family has rejected any suggestion that the matter should be treated routinely and insists the focus should remain on delivering justice.

The mother reiterated that her daughter identified the suspect officer after police brought him before the family.

The family says it expects the higher authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

As investigations continue, attention remains focused on whether the case will lead not only to arrests but also to a transparent judicial process and justice for the victim.