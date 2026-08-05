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Mohamed Salah agrees deal with Turkish club TrabzonsporNDMA warns of urban flooding, rising water levelsDar urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestine's freedomSaudi FM urges world to stop Israeli actions in occupied JerusalemChina retaliates against US with sanctions, drone export curbsLahore ASI rape case: Police probe important facts omission from FIRPM Shehbaz orders Privatization Commission reforms within one monthGovt plans single-bank payment system for Hajj 2027Govt freezes ad hoc relief allowances for employeesRs5 sales tax imposed on each unit of electricity. See details

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Lahore ASI rape case: Police probe important facts omission from FIR | SAMAA TV