Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to complete the ongoing institutional reforms and reorganisation of the Privatization Commission within one month to strengthen the country's privatization process.

Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister assessed progress on the privatization of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and the restructuring of the Privatization Commission.

He instructed officials to recruit financial, legal and information technology experts to strengthen the commission's workforce and improve its institutional capacity.

Focus on timely privatization





The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the successful roadshows held to attract investor participation in the privatization process.

He directed authorities to complete the privatization of DISCOs within the stipulated timeframe, following the best possible strategy and ensuring the process remains profitable and transparent.

Shehbaz also stressed the need to incorporate recommendations from consultants with the highest professional expertise throughout the privatization process.

Consumer interests prioritised





The prime minister instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of all legal requirements and the financial regulatory framework necessary for privatization.

He emphasised that consumer interests must remain a top priority and directed authorities to establish a comprehensive and effective administrative mechanism for addressing consumer complaints.

The meeting reviewed progress on the government's broader privatization agenda and discussed measures to improve institutional efficiency and attract greater investor confidence.