Mobile phone services have been temporarily suspended in Shorkot and Quetta as authorities tighten security arrangements for Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum.

The suspension is aimed at maintaining law and order during religious processions, although it has caused inconvenience for residents in the affected areas.

In Shorkot, mobile phone services were temporarily suspended on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum as part of precautionary security measures.

The communication blackout has affected routine activities, with many citizens reporting difficulties in contacting family members, conducting business, and accessing online services.

Citizens face communication difficulties

The suspension of mobile networks has disrupted daily life for residents, leaving many unable to make calls or use mobile internet services.

Citizens have expressed concerns over the inconvenience caused by the temporary shutdown, particularly during emergencies and routine communication.

Mobile network shutdown in Quetta

Mobile phone services have also been suspended in Quetta due to the prevailing security situation.

The temporary measure is part of broader efforts to ensure public safety and maintain peace during Chehlum-related activities in the provincial capital.

PTA confirms request from Balochistan

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials, the suspension of mobile phone services in Quetta was carried out following a request from the Balochistan Home Department.

Authorities have not announced how long the restrictions will remain in place, but the suspension is intended to support security arrangements during the religious observance.