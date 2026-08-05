Gold prices in Pakistan registered a sharp increase on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs10,000 per tola to Rs437,936, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs8,573 to Rs375,459, while 22-karat gold per 10 grams climbed Rs7,859 to Rs344,183.

Silver prices also rise





Silver prices also recorded significant gains.

The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs273 to Rs6,624, while the rate for 10 grams of silver rose by Rs235 to Rs5,679.

International market





In the international market, gold rose by $100 to $4,155 per ounce, while silver gained $2.73 to reach $61.45 per ounce.

The association said the local bullion rates are based on interbank exchange rates, with gold quoted at 999 purity (24K).