At least 17 people were killed and more than 40 injured after Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia fired 24 ballistic missiles, four Zircon cruise missiles and 115 drones during the assault. Air defences intercepted nearly 90% of the drones but failed to shoot down any of the ballistic or Zircon missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strikes destroyed warehouses, civilian logistics centres, railway infrastructure and industrial facilities, including a brewing company and construction materials warehouses.

"The main targets were warehouses, infrastructure and a railway station," Zelenskiy said, urging Ukraine's allies to accelerate deliveries of Patriot missile interceptors.

Ukraine cites shortage of Patriot missiles





Zelenskiy said additional Patriot interceptor missiles could have prevented casualties, warning that delays in supplying advanced air defence systems were costing lives.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it faces a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for US-made Patriot systems, currently the country's primary defence against Russian ballistic missiles.

Officials said Russia has intensified ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities as fighting along the front line has slowed.

Russia says logistics centres were military targets





Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces struck seven logistics centres in Kyiv and the surrounding region, alleging they were used to store dual-use goods and drone components for military purposes.

Moscow maintains that it targets military-related infrastructure, while Ukraine says the attacks continue to damage civilian facilities and businesses.

Major retailers suffer heavy losses





Epicentr, Ukraine's largest home improvement retailer, said two of its major logistics centres and a factory were destroyed within minutes during the strikes.

Online retailer Rozetka also reported severe damage after three ballistic missiles struck one of its facilities.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the government would convene an emergency meeting with business leaders to ensure logistics and supply chains continue operating despite the attacks.

Ukraine seeks more Patriot interceptors





Kyiv continues to press Western partners for additional Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles, one of the few systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, discussions are reportedly continuing between the United States and Ukraine on potential cooperation to produce Patriot missiles, although no agreement has been finalised.