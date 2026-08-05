The investigation into the mysterious death of young businessman Mir Raza has entered a crucial phase after investigators recovered key digital evidence from his smartwatch, while senior police officials acknowledged procedural concerns over the post-mortem report.

The victim's family, meanwhile, continues to insist that Mir Raza was murdered and has called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Police investigators have unlocked Mir Raza's smartwatch, which provided important data relevant to the case.

According to investigators, the smartwatch revealed a message from one of Mir Raza's friends demanding the return of Rs30 million. Authorities have also obtained details of a third bank account linked to the investigation.

Investigators further said that Mir Raza had been facing financial difficulties and was allegedly in debt to eight individuals. His post-mortem report and photographs of the body have also surfaced during the course of the investigation.

Additional IG questions handling of post-mortem report

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan raised concerns over the release of the post-mortem report to the media.

He said the police surgeon should not have shared the report publicly, adding that post-mortem reports are issued by the medical legal officer (MLO), not by the police.

Azad Khan further revealed that the police surgeon did not personally examine Mir Raza's body and instead prepared his opinion based on photographs.

According to the Karachi police chief, the police formed their assessment on the basis of the MLO's report, while the police surgeon should have submitted any concerns in writing instead of discussing them with the media.

Fresh post-mortem possible if family requests

The Additional IG explained that post-mortem examinations are conducted under a prescribed legal procedure by a medical board.

He said that if Mir Raza's family submits a formal request, the grave can be exhumed and a fresh post-mortem examination can be carried out.

Azad Khan added that police will proceed according to the findings and opinion of the medical board.

Family rejects suicide and debt narrative

Mir Raza's father, Mir Hassan, rejected suggestions that his son's death was linked to financial liabilities.

In an exclusive conversation with Samaa TV, he said discussions about debt were misleading the investigation and insisted that his son had not died by suicide.

"My son was brave. He was murdered by someone he knew," Mir Hassan said.

He also alleged that police were not cooperating with the family and that they were learning about developments in the investigation through media reports instead of official briefings.

Mir Hassan said the family has not yet decided whether to seek exhumation of the grave for a second post-mortem examination. He stated that the decision would be taken only after consulting with legal counsel.

The victim's father urged investigators to identify those responsible for his son's death, maintaining that Mir Raza was murdered and calling on police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Investigation continues

The investigation into Mir Raza's death remains ongoing as police continue examining digital evidence, financial records and forensic findings.

Authorities have not announced any final conclusions regarding the cause or manner of death. The possibility of a fresh post-mortem examination now depends on whether the victim's family formally requests the exhumation of the body.