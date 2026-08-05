The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the national squad and team management for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.
Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain the national side as Pakistan aims to make a strong impression at the global tournament.
Pakistan squad
The 22-member squad includes:
- Abu Bakr Mahmood (captain)
- Waqar
- Abdullah
- Sufyan Khan
- Moin Shakeel
- Abdul Waheed
- Ashraf Rana
- Abdul Hanan Shahid
- Zakaria Hayat
- Arshad Liaqat
- Adeel Latif
- Ahmed Nadeem
- Ghazanfar Ali
- Imad Shakeel Butt
- Hammaduddin Anjum
- Rehman Abdul
- Afraz
- Omar Mustafa
- Ali Raza
- Abdul Matan
- Muhammad Imad
The PHF said Waqar and Ali Raza have been named as the team's two goalkeepers.
Team management
The team management comprises:
- Team Manager: Owais Qarni
- Head Coach: Bob Johan Veldhof
- Assistant Coach: Christopher John Bowen
PHF expresses confidence
Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani expressed full confidence in the selected squad and support staff, extending his best wishes to the players and officials ahead of the tournament.
He expressed hope that the team would deliver an impressive performance and make the nation proud on the international stage.