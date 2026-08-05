The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the national squad and team management for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

Abu Bakr Mahmood will captain the national side as Pakistan aims to make a strong impression at the global tournament.

Pakistan squad





The 22-member squad includes:

Abu Bakr Mahmood (captain)

Waqar

Abdullah

Sufyan Khan

Moin Shakeel

Abdul Waheed

Ashraf Rana

Abdul Hanan Shahid

Zakaria Hayat

Arshad Liaqat

Adeel Latif

Ahmed Nadeem

Ghazanfar Ali

Imad Shakeel Butt

Hammaduddin Anjum

Rehman Abdul

Afraz

Omar Mustafa

Ali Raza

Abdul Matan

Muhammad Imad

The PHF said Waqar and Ali Raza have been named as the team's two goalkeepers.

Team management





The team management comprises:

Team Manager: Owais Qarni

Head Coach: Bob Johan Veldhof

Assistant Coach: Christopher John Bowen

PHF expresses confidence





Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani expressed full confidence in the selected squad and support staff, extending his best wishes to the players and officials ahead of the tournament.

He expressed hope that the team would deliver an impressive performance and make the nation proud on the international stage.